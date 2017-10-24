Accessibility Links

Hollyoaks: school explosion puts lives in danger – first look

The teens are trapped as jealous Mac starts a fire in the boiler room

C4 JH

Hollyoaks’ annual stunt hits the screens this week as an explosion at the school endangers the lives of several characters – who will survive?

The action kicks off in this Friday’s E4 episode when jealous Mac Nightingale rows with girlfriend Neeta Kaur over her fling with schoolboy Hunter McQueen. Dragging her into the boiler room, menacing Mac lashes out and smashes the boiler in anger, not realising he’s loosened a valve.

C4 JH
C4 JH

When he callously sets fire to a sketch Hunter has drawn of Neeta, the gas escaping from the damaged boiler ignites the flames and a fireball engulfs the building…

C4 JH
EP 4766 HOLLYOAKS STUNT - MAC AND NEETA 22

Elsewhere in the school Alfie Nightingale is holding a prize-giving ceremony on the anniversary of girlfriend Jade Albright’s tragic death from cancer, attended by pals Tom Cunningham, Lily Drinkwell, Peri Lomax and Yasmine Maalik along with members of the sixth formers’ families.

With the event underway, concerned Yas decides to tell headteacher Sally St Claire about the teen girls’ shocking group self-harm secret – but the blast hits before Sally can digest the news and take action.

C4 JH

Also in the school at the time of the explosion are Darren Osborne and pal Luke Morgan, who has recently started working as a PE teacher.

All the characters are in peril as they attempt to escape only for the building to collapse around them, scuppering their chances.

C4 JH
C4 JH

There’s sure to be at least one casualty if the stunt follows Hollyoaks’ usual pattern of having a cast clear-out, so who’s in danger? Jealous Mac? Lovelorn Hunter? Vulnerable Lily?

Don’t miss the special episodes showing from Friday 27 October carrying on into next week.

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.

