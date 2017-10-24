Accessibility Links

Now Australian Harry Potter fans can see the Cursed Child

Well, we say now...

Harry Potter is heading Down Under. JK Rowling and Jack Thorne’s acclaimed stage sequel to the original novels, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, will be opening in Melbourne, Australia… some time in 2019.

Ok, so Aussie fans still have a little while to wait before they can see grown-up Harry, Hermione and Ron in action, but that just gives them more time to prepare – possibly by blocking out the whole of 2019 in their diaries until specific dates are announced.

Those details are coming “soon”, we’re told (and are set to appear here), but for now we can tell you that Melbourne’s acclaimed Princess Theatre will host the play and that casting will take place in Australia.

In the meantime, Cursed Child has its West End run to complete before it heads to Broadway in April next year.

Harry’s come a long way from that cupboard under the stairs…

