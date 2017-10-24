The Great British Bake Off 2017: who’s through to the semi-finals?

Find out more about all the bakers competing for the Channel 4 Bake Off crown this Tuesday – and who has already left the Bake Off tent

The Great British Bake Off 2017 continues this Tuesday – and it’s the semi-final.

Now there are just four bakers left in the tent, with three bakes separating them from a place in the final and a shot at Bake Off victory. Sweeeet.

Find out more about all the contestants remaining in this year’s series – and who has already left the Bake Off tent – by clicking on the pictures below.

Updated 24th October

Who has left The Great British Bake Off 2017?

Peter Abatan – left in Week 1

Chris Geiger – left in Week 2

Flo Atkins – left in Week 3

Tom Hetherington – left in Week 4

James Hillery – left in Week 5

Julia Chernogorova – left in Week 6

Chuen-Yan – left in Week 7

Liam Charles – left in Week 8