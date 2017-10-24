Emmerdale: “Ross Barton has lost his edge,” says Michael Parr

Ross Barton is back in the spotlight on Emmerdale, what with him being a prominent suspect in the soap’s latest whodunnit. With mum Emma having been bumped off, Ross appears to have been on the scene very close to the time of the crime. Then came the shock moment when he burned items such as Emma’s bag that could be considered vital evidence? Just what is Ross up to?

Launching our own investigation, we headed to the set of Emmerdale and spoke to actor Michael Parr about Ross’s motives for murder. Could his character have done the deed? And why does the soap star feel that Ross needs to embrace his dark side once again?

So Michael, do you think it would be karma should Ross turn out to be Emma’s killer – after all, she did once try to drown him?

There would be some kind of justice in there, perhaps! Ross has so many reasons to have revenge on her because of what she did. But predominantly for the fact that she is not quite the full shilling and has caused so many problems since she got here. But maybe it could have been an accident and he didn’t mean to kill her – who knows? I only know what I’ve filmed, but everybody has got a genuine reason that you could easily buy into.

Is there any sadness that his mum is dead?

Yeah, absolutely. Even if it turns out that Ross has done it – killing your mum is not something you really want to have on your CV and it comes with a mixed bag of emotions. There’s definitely a big hole in his life and a lot of sorrow.

He’s the one who found the body – how does that play on his mind?

It’s more of a huge shock to him – to see a dead body isn’t easy for anyone to take. Ross has a bit more experience in dealing with near-death experiences because he shot Robert, but it’s such a range of emotions.

What would be the catalyst for Ross killing Emma?

There’s a moment when they’re at the top of the viaduct and the truth comes out about what she did with James, so you could understand why he isn’t happy. Ross has always looked for a reason as to why he is the way he is and why he’a the black sheep of the family – and it gets to a bit of fisticuffs… that’s all I’ll say for now.

Has it been hard to say bye to Joe Gill, who played Finn?

It’s not been the easiest – I came in with Joe and Anthony [Quinlan] and we were the three musketeers. It’s really sad to see him go, but I’m excited to see what he does – he’s a young, handsome and talented kid. It’s bittersweet – I’d love to keep working with him every day but sometimes people have to get out there and live their dreams. He’s a young lad with ambitions and I’m just happy for him to get out there and achieve what he wants to.

People seem to want to see more of Ross – will fans be pleased with this story?

I hope so. I’m in my fourth year now – I had two years when I felt I was in every episode and in the last two, I feel like Ross has kind of lost his way a bit. The character isn’t what he was, so I’d like to strip it back to what he was originally and this story is the perfect set-up for him to go old school.

Would you say he’s lost his edge?

He’s definitely lost that edge – two years ago I was shooting people without a guilty conscience, but now I can’t fight somebody in a pub without getting beaten up! I hope that we can find the old Ross again out of this, but I don’t know too far ahead.

Would you like him to be the killer?

The cleverer the twist, the better – if it’s looking a bit obvious that it was Ross, then I’d rather that it wasn’t. But if we can completely throw the audience off and it turns out to be him then I’d be happy with that.

Plus you’ve already been unmasked in a whodunnit…

Yeah – so maybe the writers are double bluffing because they think that no one will suspect it this time round!

What about his future with Debbie? Should they pursue it?

I think it’s been a little bit spoilt now, as there’s so much water under the bridge. Plus she just pies him at every opportunity when somebody new and better looking comes into the show! So I’d personally like Ross to get into something with someone else and have a bit of a fresh start.

Maybe my vision is clouded because Charley Webb and I have had so many stories and there is definitely a spark to them, so never say never. But now we have young, handsome Ned Porteous in the show – it’s a chance for them to explore a whole new thing.

Is there anyone in the village he would be a match with?

But who hasn’t Ross been with? I’ve slept with my ex girlfriend’s mum, Rebecca, Debbie, Victoria – it’s kind of thin on the ground! I don’t know if anybody new is coming into the show, but it would be good for him to have a fresh start with somebody.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Emmerdale below

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.