Emmerdale: Emma Barton murder – the suspects have their say!

Emmerdale’s whodunit picks up the pace next week as more suspects emerge in the Emma Barton murder mystery set to grip the village throughout the autumn.

The suspicious death of the killer nurse has sparked a murder inquiry, and now the list of possible culprits has been narrowed down to seven, with the show confirming the guilty party is definitely in the final line-up.

So who’s looking shifty? Who can account for their whereabouts on the day in question? And what do the cast make of all this? Time to interrogate Emmerdale’s sinister seven…

Ross Barton (Michael Parr)

Emma’s hotheaded son hid then burnt his mum’s possessions when the cops started snooping and was spotted at the scene of her death. What’s he got to hide?

“Ross was furious when he discovered Emma killed his dad and had never forgiven her for walking out on them years ago, or nearly killing him when he was a baby. He’s more than capable of murder.”

Pete Barton (Anthony Quinlan)

Ross’s brother has been quick to point the finger at others, but could he be trying to cover his own tracks if he bumped off his mum as revenge for Finn’s death?

“Pete has huge guilt he didn’t do more to help Finn before he died. He also thought he was the father of Moira’s baby son who Emma took from the hospital.”

Adam Barton (Adam Thomas)

Finding mum Moira covered in blood and pulled from a barn fire Emma started, Adam chased the menacing medic through the woods with a gun and has a shaky alibi for his whereabouts the day she died.

“Adam is so protective of his mother feels aggrieved that because Emma killed his dad he never got the chance to know him. He’s got a pretty dodgy track record, even his wife Victoria is suspicious of him.”

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb)

Emma’s jealousy over Moira’s fling with her late husband James set off the catastrophic chain of events that led to her death, and she abducted her arch-enemy’s newborn baby believing it was her grandchild.

“Moira definitely had motive. She was put in extreme danger in the barn fire then Emma took her baby – we even saw Moira grab her gun. Moira will protect her kids at any cost and is as hard as nuts.”

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley)

Sharing a motive with Moira over Emma’s abduction of her baby, even though alpha male Cain wasn’t totally sure the kid was his at that point, he’d surely shut down any threat to his beloved ex.

“Emma putting Moira in danger could be enough motive for Cain to finish her off. He wants to protect Moira at all costs.”

Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy)

She’s long suspected Emma was a killer and they clashed over her manipulation of late husband Ashley as he was in the throes of dementia. Until now she’s been out of the frame, but next week it’s revealed she lied about being out of town at the time of the crime – so what was she doing?

“Every fibre of Laurel hates what Emma did to Ashley and then to her son Arthur. Emma mentally tortured a vulnerable 10 year old boy, it’s every parents’ worst nightmare.”

Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham)

Laurel’s stepdaughter was the last villager to try and expose Emma’s murderous secret and played pranks to mess with her mind in the weeks leading up to her death as revenge for how she’d treated her family.

“Gabby knew things were getting out of control with Emma and she rang her mum to get help. Could she have gone one step too far? Perhaps she has something to confess…”

