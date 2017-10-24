EastEnders: Jay sells the car lot to Luke – but is the Weyland plan falling apart?

The sinister Weyland corporation’s plan to take over Albert Square claimed another victory in tonight’s EastEnders when Luke Browning successfully persuaded Jay Brown to sell the car lot to his company – with Jay unaware he was yet another pawn in James Willmott-Brown’s master plan.

But while Luke tempted the honorary Mitchell with a sweet £200,000 deal (although it looks as if good guy Jay will offer broke boss Billy the cash to get the undertakers’ out of debt), up in the Weyland boardroom high in the sky there was a distinctly tense atmosphere detected in the family firm. Could this threaten the scheme as it enters the next phase?

As poisonous patriarch James pitted Luke and Fi against each other to nail down the next piece of Walford property, a playful bet between the siblings to see who could get there first turned somewhat spiteful. With talk of childhood squabbles and battling to become ‘Daddy’s favourite’, is the show hinting at a dark sibling rivalry within the Willmott-Brown clan?

Luke gloated as floundering Fi failed to get lover boy Max Branning to steal the sealed council bids from Carmel Kazemi before her brother managed to secure the car lot, and their father’s approval suddenly seems more important than we realised.

Later this week, Weyland’s plan picks up the pace as Willmott-Brown, Fi, Luke and Uncle Hugo get their claws into the Vic once more, potentially throwing the Carters out on their ear. But Max starts to have second thoughts as he feels guilty for using an oblivious Carmel, while the rivalry between Fi and Luke intensifies.

Could Weyland’s wicked wrongdoing end up being undone from within by the family’s infighting? After tonight’s display of tension and backstabbing, we reckon Willmott-Brown’s own flesh and blood would turn against each other – and him – in a heartbeat…

