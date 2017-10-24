EastEnders Halloween horror: Tina Carter runs over Janet Mitchell!

But does Tina realise what she's done?

Tina Carter looks set to experience a very macabre Halloween on EastEnders next week when she’s held at knifepoint and then runs over young Janet Mitchell!

A trip to the cash and carry turns potentially deadly for Tina when a knife is pulled on her in tense cliffhanger scenes to be shown on Monday 30 October.

The showdown sees Tina fighting back and managing to escape back to the Square. But Tina’s day then goes from bad to worse when she hits something in the road.

In shock and assuming she’s collided with Dave the cat, Tina drives off, oblivious to the fact that she’s actually hit Billy and Honey’s daughter Janet.

As will be revealed, Janet – along with Amy, Riley and Dennis – have snuck out of Jack’s Halloween party and gone off wandering on their own.

Tina, meanwhile, has discovered that Dave the cat is alive, while Shirley decides to call the police about the robbery at the cash and carry.

But little do they realise that Tina’s actions have actually put Janet’s life in danger: next Thursday’s episode will climax with a distraught Honey locating her daughter, who is being taken away in an ambulance.

By the week’s end, the residents have been left reeling from Janet’s accident, but for Tina the realisation is soon hitting that she was the one responsible.

But will she confess to what she’s done? And how serious will Janet’s injuries turn out to be?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of EastEnders below

