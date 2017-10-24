EastEnders: Halloween fun at the Queen Vic fancy dress bash!

Mick, Linda and the gang get into the spooky spirit, but there's real horror ahead for the family...

EastEnders’ Carter clan will be getting into the spirit of Halloween next week with their now-traditional fancy dress party at the Queen Vic – so it’s another chance to see Mick in his Herman Munster costume, you lucky people.

Since the family took over the Walford boozer a few years back, Halloween has come to mean outrageous outfits and fiendish fun. Mick and his missus Linda greet the punters dressed as Herman and Lily Munster, while the rest of the relatives get into the spirit too on a similar theme – and you can tell just how much Shirley loves it from these new pictures of the party… Perhaps she’s just jealous that sweet Whitney gets to play glamorous Marilyn while she’s forced to try and vamp it up in unflattering Grandpa Munster gear.

There’s more hi-jinks for the crazy Carters as the night continues, who manage to put their woes at being potentially evicted from the pub by the Grafton Hill mob aside for the night, with Johnny climbing in a mock coffin. Too soon after he was shot and almost killed by Ted Murray during the gas explosion, perhaps?

Unfortunately the party is soon over for the tight-knight clan when Halloween unleashes genuine terror on Tina, who is robbed at knife point during a trip to the cash and carry. Shaken by the incident, she drives erratically back to the Square and hits something in her car – unaware she has run over Billy and Honey Mitchell’s daughter Janet.

Will Halloween end in real horror for the Carters and Mitchells after the accident?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of EastEnders below.

