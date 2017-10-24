Accessibility Links

Daniel Day-Lewis looks Oscar-worthy again in trailer for final film Phantom Thread

The striking film marks the start of the actor's self-imposed retirement and is set to be his final project

Daniel Day-Lewis is renowned for being the only performer ever to win three best actor Academy Awards – but is he going to make it a fourth?

The acclaimed 60-year-old star announced his retirement back in June, leaving film fans distraught. But it doesn’t look like he’s bowing out quietly.

His final project is Phantom Thread, and the first official trailer has just dropped.

Starring Lesley Manville and Camilla Rutherford, the story centres around the fashion scene in 1950s London.

Day-Lewis plays revered dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock whose life is disrupted when Alma (Vicky Krieps) comes into his life and becomes his muse and lover.

The film is directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and marks the first time the two men have worked together since Anderson directed the actor in 2008’s There Will Be Blood – one of three films alongside My Left Foot and Lincoln to win Day-Lewis an Oscar. Surely that’s a good omen?

Phantom Thread will be released on Christmas Day 2017

