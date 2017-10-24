Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Coronation Street: Anna’s exit story revealed as she’s arrested for GBH?

Coronation Street: Anna’s exit story revealed as she’s arrested for GBH?

Does Anna face a future behind bars?

01_11_CORO_ANNA_POLICE_02

Is Coronation Street’s Anna Windass heading to prison after being arrested on suspicion of GBH?

Advertisement

It’s the question fans of the ITV soap next when villainous Pat Phelan schemes to get her banged up following Seb’s fall from a ladder.

The upcoming Corrie drama sees Phelan visiting Seb in hospital and dripping poison in his ear, telling him that Anna pushed him off the ladder in an attempt to kill him.

And when Seb repeats all this to Faye, she ends up dobbing her mum in to the police.

01_11_CORO_ANNA_POLICE_01

When investigating officers call at No 13 and question Anna about the allegations, she swears that she’s innocent, adamant Seb fell from his ladder and that she came to his rescue.

The police, though, are disbelieving – and when a sweep of the solicitors’ office (from where Seb fell) leads to a discovery of Anna’s earring by the window, the beleaguered café worker finds herself in handcuffs.

With actress Debbie Rush having already announced her departure from Coronation Street, could this be how Anna departs Weatherfield?

Who is the greatest Coronation Street villain of all time? Cast your vote for your favourite baddie

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers

Tags

David Brown

Critic with particular interest in soap operas and crime dramas. Can also be regularly heard offering TV reviews and recommendations on BBC radio.

Latest news

emma

Emmerdale: who killed Emma Barton? Meet the 7 top suspects

Gemma Collins Teen Awards 2017 (Getty, EH)

After that stage fall Gemma Collins is considering suing the BBC

Everything Coronation Street

Screen Shot 2017-10-23 at 08.59.45
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

CORRIE 9283 WEDS 25TH OCT 1930 PREVIEW CLIP

Coronation Street: Anna slaps Seb in bitter clash – watch the full scene

25_10_CORO_SEB_FALL_03

Coronation Street: has Anna killed Seb?

23_10_CORO_PHELAN_ANDY_02

Coronation Street: Phelan gets a new hostage – “He’s at his most dangerous,” says Connor McIntyre

11_09_CORO_SEB_ANNA_01-2

Coronation Street: Seb’s secret pain revealed – Harry Visinoni interview

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more