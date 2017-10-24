Accessibility Links

Who’s left The Great British Bake Off 2017? Full list of eliminated contestants and Star Bakers

See the results from every week of Bake Off 2017, including who left and who's been named Star Baker

Bake Off class of 2017

The Great British Bake Off 2017 is hotting up, and the number of contestants left in the tent is dwindling.

But which bakers are left to sweat another week? And who’s been named Star Baker the most?

Let’s take a look back at how this year’s bakers are doing so far. Check out the results from each week’s episode of The Great British Bake Off 2017 so far, as well as the Star Baker leaderboard below.

Bake Off 2017 reaches the semi-final this Tuesday, beginning 8pm on Channel 4

Updated 24th October 2017

BAKE OFF 2017 RESULTS

WEEK 1: Cake 

peter-bake-off

The Star Baker in week one was Steven Carter-Bailey.

The first contestant to leave the competition was Peter Abatan.

WEEK 2: Biscuits

Great British Bake Off contestant Chris

The Star Baker in week two was (again) Steven Carter-Bailey.

The second contestant to leave the competition was Chris Geiger.

WEEK 3: Bread

Bake Off Flo

The Star Baker in week three was Julia Chernogorova.

The third contestant to leave the competition was Flo Atkins.

WEEK 4: Caramel 

Bake Off 2017 Tom

The Star Baker in week four was Kate Lyon.

The fourth contestant to leave the competition was Tom Hetherington.

WEEK 5: PUDDING

Great British Bake Off contestant James

The Star Baker in episode five was Sophie Faldo.

The fifth baker to leave the competition was James Hillery.

WEEK 6: PASTRY

Great British Bake Off contestant Julia

The Star Baker in episode six was Liam Charles.

The sixth baker to leave the competition was Julia Chernogorova.

WEEK 7: ITALIAN

GBBO8 Baker Portrait Yan Iceingcake 944

The Star Baker in episode seven was Steven Carter-Bailey.

The seventh baker to leave the competition was Yan.

WEEK 8: FORGOTTEN BAKES

Great British Bake Off contestant Liam Charles

The Star Baker in episode eight was Stacey Hart.

The eighth baker to leave the competition was Liam Charles.

BAKE OFF 2017 STAR BAKER LEADERBOARD

1. Steven Carter-Bailey (STAR BAKER 3 TIMES)

2. Stacey Hart (STAR BAKER 1 TIME)

2. Kate Lyon (STAR BAKER 1 TIME)

2. Sophie Faldo (STAR BAKER 1 TIME)

2. Liam Charles (STAR BAKER 1 TIME)

2. Julia Chernogorova (STAR BAKER 1 TIME)

