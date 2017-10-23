Accessibility Links

Who plays Steve Harrington in Stranger Things?

Who plays Steve Harrington in Stranger Things?

Actor Joe Keery returns to the hit Netflix series for Stranger Things 2

Joe Keery (Getty, BA)

Stranger Things 2 character guide: Who is Steve Harrington?

One of the popular kids at Hawkins High School, who began dating Nancy Wheeler in season one. He and Jonathan Byers had a fistfight midway through the season as tensions and jealousies rose in the Nancy-Steve-Jonathan love triangle.

Who plays Steve Harrington in Stranger Things?

25-year-old Joe Keery made minor appearances in US TV dramas Chicago Fire and Empire before getting the nod for Stranger Things.

Later this year he is set to star alongside Chance the Rapper in Slice, a comic horror film about a murderous pizza delivery boy.

What happened to Steve at the end of Stranger Things season 1?

While Steve made a few enemies throughout season 1, he managed to redeem himself – at least in Nancy’s eyes – by showing up at the Byers’ household for the final showdown with the Demogorgon and helping to fend off the beast. He also made things right with Jonathan, replacing the camera that he had smashed earlier in the season.

Everything you need to know about Stranger Things 2 on Netflix

The fairy lights that Will uses to communicate with his mother Joyce Byers in Stranger Things (Netflix, JG)

Ben Allen

Writer/Researcher, On Demand

