Who plays Dustin Henderson in Stranger Things 2?

Stranger Things 2 character guide: Who is Dustin Henderson?

The loveable, gap-toothed joker in the pack of Netflix’s hit series – best friends with Lucas, Will and Mike.

Who plays Dustin in Stranger Things?

15-year-old Gaten Matarazzo made the jump from Broadway – he starred in Les Miserables in 2014 – to the small screen with his role in Stranger Things. Like his Stranger Things character, Matarazzo has a condition called cleidocranial dysplasia, a condition which affects development of the teeth and bones – hence why his character is missing his front teeth in season one.

The star, who has only a mild case of the disease, has openly discussed the condition in the past, which has recieved a warm response from fellow sufferers:

“The feedback has been great,” he told People Magazine. “A lot of people were messaging me saying, ‘You made me feel better about myself, that you can show that you have this condition on TV and embrace it.’ I feel like I’m raising awareness for it. It makes me feel good.”

He seems like a lovely chap. Just look at this kind message he sent his older sister for her birthday.

Happy Birthday Bean Sprout!!!!! I love you more than life itself and words can not express how proud I am of you. Thank you so much for being there for me every step of the way. I love you. Happy Birthday. A post shared by Gaten Matarazzo (@gatenm123) on Oct 15, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

What happened to Dustin at the end of Stranger Things season 1?

Maxing and relaxing in Mike’s basement, playing boardgames. He’s not yet aware that Will seems to have brought a part of the Upside Down back with him…