Who is new Doctor Who star Mandip Gill?

Travelling through space and time can be a lonely business so Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor was always going to need some friends to fly with and now, as RadioTimes.com exclusively revealed, we know exactly who’ll be keeping her company.

Actress Mandip Gill joins a whole Tardis team also featuring Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Sharon D Clarke – but who exactly is Mandip? And where have you seen her before?

Who is Mandip Gill?

Leeds born actress Mandip studied acting at the University of Central Lancashire and has worked in film, theatre and radio, as well as television. She landed her first major TV role in 2012 when she was cast in Hollyoaks.

Where have you seen Mandip Gill before?

UK viewers will know Gill best as Hollyoaks’ own Phoebe McQueen. She made her debut as teenage tearaway Phoebe Jackson, who was later adopted by the McQueen clan. She enjoyed a three year stint on the soap from 2012 to 2015, bowing out in style at the hand of the infamous Gloved Hand Killer.

She’s also popped up in Doctors, Cuckoo and Good Karma Hospital and is due to star in Kay Mellor’s new BBC drama Love, Lies and Records.