Who is Nancy Wheeler in Stranger Things?

Who is Nancy Wheeler in Stranger Things?

Natalia Dyer stars as Barb's friend in the hit Netflix series

Nancy Wheeler Stranger Things

Stranger Things 2 character guide: Who is Nancy Wheeler?

Mike’s bookish older sister. Her friend Barb went missing in season one while she was off necking with her boyfriend Steve Harrington, and she felt rather bad about it.

But as it turns out, like Mike’s friend Will, Barb had been kidnapped by a mysterious, inter-dimensional demon and hidden away in a grim world called the Upside Down.

Who plays Nancy Wheeler in Stranger Things?

20-year-old Natalia Dyer began her acting career alongside Miley Cyrus in 2009’s Hannah Montana: The Movie, though Stranger Things was her first major role.

thank you @coveteur for probably my favorite look of all time 🐦✨

A post shared by natalia dyer (@nattyiceofficial) on

What happened to Nancy at the end of Stranger Things season 1?

Nancy, her admirer/friend Jonathan Byers and her on-again-off-again boyfriend Steve Harrington tackled the Demogorgon in the Byers’ household, and banished it back to whence it came; it was later dispatched by Eleven.

While she and Jonathan had grown close in their quest to find out the truth about what happened to Barb and Will, Steve seems to have won back her favour by apologising to Jonathan.

Sadly, Barb was not as lucky as Will, and Joyce and Hopper returned from their brief spell in the Upside Down with the news that she had passed away.

Everything you need to know about Stranger Things 2 on Netflix

The fairy lights that Will uses to communicate with his mother Joyce Byers in Stranger Things (Netflix, JG)

Tags

Ben Allen

Writer/Researcher, On Demand

Stranger Things 2

Everything you need to know about Stranger Things season two

Stranger Things 2 (Netflix, BA)

Stranger Things 2 spoiler-free review: fans could not have asked for a more joyous return

Everything Stranger Things

Nancy Wheeler Stranger Things
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

