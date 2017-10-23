Who is Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things 2?

Finn Wolfhard's Mike is grieving the loss of Eleven at the beginning of the new season

Stranger Things 2 character guide: Who is Mike Wheeler?

Mike is arguably the leader of the core four Stranger Things kids. In season one, he led his pals Dustin and Lucas on hunt for their missing friend Will Byers, developing a romance with super-powered runaway Eleven in the process.

He is younger brother to Nancy Wheeler, who gets caught up in the supernatural happenings in Hawkins for different reasons.

Who plays Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things?

14-year-old Finn Wolfhard is perhaps the biggest breakout star of the bunch: he has a starring role in the 2017 adaptation of Stephen King’s It, which recently became the highest-grossing horror film of all time. He is also lined up to star alongside Vanessa Hudgens and Eva Longoria in Dog Days next year. Oh, and he shreds a mean guitar. See below.

What happened to Mike at the end of Stranger Things season one?

Mike was devastated to see his love interest Eleven disappear – to his knowledge, forever – after she vanquished the Demogorgon in the finale.

But, on the plus side, his season-long quest to bring his friend Will home was accomplished. He ended the season as he had begun it, playing board games with his best friends in his basement, blissfully unaware of the fact that Will seems to be coughing up mini Upside Down monsters…