Who is Joyce Byers in Stranger Things?

Winona Ryder was a triumph in Netflix first season, and returns to Hawkins for Stranger Things season two

Stranger Things 2 character guide: Who is Joyce Byers?

Joyce is a single mother and a retail clerk, whose youngest son Will disappeared at the beginning of season one. Convinced that he was still alive after receiving several messages from another dimension, she enlisted the help of Chief Jim Hopper to track him down.

Advertisement

Who plays Joyce Byers in Stranger Things?

It’s Winona Ryder. You may remember her from Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands or more recently Darren Aronofsky’s Black Swan.

But you’ll definitely remember her incredible array of facial expressions at January’s Screen Actors Guild awards:

That speech + Winona's face = what I needed tonight #sagawards pic.twitter.com/op4KbA1DIT — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) January 30, 2017

What happened to Joyce at the end of season 1?

Advertisement

Joyce and Hopper rescued Will from the Upside Down, and she returned home to relative normality. But Will is coughing up Upside Down slugs, and all is not quite right.