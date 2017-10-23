What’s your favourite spooky Doctor Who episode?

Halloween is just around the corner and we want to know which episodes you'd recommend for a spooky Doctor Who marathon

If there’s one TV show that’s guaranteed to give you a good scare from time to time it’s Doctor Who.

Throughout decades (and millennia) in space and time, the beloved BBC series has provided us with plenty of scares as The Doctor faced all manner of villains – from demons to Daleks, Clockwork Droids to Cybermen and a fair few tricky Time Lords and Ladies too – but which episodes stand out for you as the most terrifying?

We want you to recommend the spookiest adventures in space and time from both the classic and the modern era. All you have to do is tell us the name of the episode and what it is about it that you think makes it the spookiest.

You can submit your nominations in the comments beneath this Facebook post and we’ll select the best ones to feature as part of our Wholloween watchlist on October 31st.

Good luck!