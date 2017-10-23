What time is Autumnwatch on TV?

Everything you need to know about the return of BBC2’s nature series

What time is it on TV?

Autumnwatch is on every night from Monday 23rd October to Thursday 26th October at 8pm on BBC2.

Who is presenting?

Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan,Gillian Burke and Martin Hughes-Games are back on presenting duties for the show’s 12th series. Read our interview with Chris Packham and Countryfile’s Ellie Harrison here.

Did Chris Packham have another show on recently?

Yes. He shared his experience of living with Asperger’s in a BBC documentary – you can read his Radio Times interview here.