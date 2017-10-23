Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Free with this week’s Radio Times: The Crown season one highlights DVD

Free with this week’s Radio Times: The Crown season one highlights DVD

Find out how to pick up your free special season one highlights DVD with this week's issue of Radio Times magazine

Claire Foy and Matt Smith in The Crown season 1 (Netflix, JG)

See this week’s issue of Radio Times for a voucher to claim your free* The Crown Season One Highlights DVD.

Advertisement

To celebrate the release of acclaimed drama series The Crown season one on DVD and Blu-ray, Radio Times magazine readers can claim an exclusive DVD featuring highlights from all ten episodes.

The DVD contains a range of interactive content, including key scenes, a gallery of behind-the-scenes images and a look at 16 pages from the new tie-in book, The Crown — The Inside History.

The Crown season 1 DVD (Radio Times, JG)

The Crown season one focuses on Queen Elizabeth II as a 25-year-old faced with the daunting prospect of leading the world’s most famous monarchy while forging a relationship with legendary Prime Minister, Sir Winston Churchill.

For information on the offer, and how to claim, see this week’s issue of Radio Times (on sale from Tuesday 24 October) for full details.

You can collect your free DVD at participating McColl’s stores nationwide, using the promotional voucher printed inside this week’s issue of Radio Times.

The new issue of Radio Times is on sale from Tuesday 24 October. DVD redeemable in McColl’s stores until Sunday 5 November.

Radio Times Bake Off cover (RadioTimes, JG)

Advertisement

*Postal redemption also available (£1.99 postage cost applies).

Tags

Latest news

The X Factor Halloween Week 2016

Will The X Factor have Halloween Week this year? It’s looking unlikely…

Claire and Jamie Outlander Season 3 Episode 6 (Sony)

Outlander’s Claire and Jamie have FINALLY been reunited and fans are thrilled

Everything The Crown

Claire Foy and Matt Smith in The Crown season 1 (Netflix, JG)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

68163

Broadchurch is back on track as the spotlight falls on Nige Carter and Ricky Gillespie

51562

Colombia v Greece – World Cup preview

39872

The Great British Bake Off’s Kimberley: “I didn’t take it too seriously”

84722

Nick Grimshaw worried about X Factor Six Chair Challenge

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more