Outlander’s Claire and Jamie have FINALLY been reunited and fans are thrilled

Have you paid a visit to the Print Shop yet?

It’s official. After months (and technically years in Outlander time) of waiting, Claire and Jamie have finally been reunited.

Advertisement

The Outlander leads spent the first five episodes of season six living in different time periods, but after a brief encounter at the end of episode five, they finally had the long-awaited ‘Print Shop reunion’ in the series’ sixth episode.

The extended offering saw the duo awkwardly working their way back to each other as they initially struggled to make sure that their love was still strong. However, it wasn’t long before the Claire and Jamie that fans knew and loved reappeared, eating a very fancy dinner before heading “abed” for a traditionally passionate Outlander reunion.

Needless to say, fans were thrilled.

It's like they were never apart. So so so glad they're back together!!!!!! 😍 #PrintShop #Outlander — Gretchen H. (@gretchi) October 23, 2017

The long wait for a reunion had most definitely been worth it.

Jamie and Claire together again! It is worth the long wait! #printshop #Outlander — Lori Hutchins (@Lorihutchins2) October 23, 2017

There were tears. LOTS of tears.

"I would very much like to kiss you. May I?"

"Yes." 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭#Outlander pic.twitter.com/6qCg2IEP2i — Mary Lou (@mary_lou___) October 22, 2017

“It’s always been forever for me, Sassenach.” I’m a puddle now. #Outlander #Printshop — Deborah Kennedy (@DebsterPA1) October 23, 2017

People couldn’t get over how well Jamie looked for a man who was supposed to be in his forties.

And they rather unsurprisingly really rather liked the reunion betwixt the sheets…

The reunion between those two ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @Outlander_STARZ @SamHeughan ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ IT WAS EPIC! — Donna (@feelikemyself) October 23, 2017

Holy shit that was epic. And hot as hell. And so good…..💕 #printshop @Outlander_STARZ — Sara DePooter (@SDePooter) October 23, 2017

“Ye gave me a child, mo nighean donn, We are together for always. She is safe; and we will live forever now, you and I.”

Voyager #Printshop pic.twitter.com/JX4vmUHTik — OutlanderHeadquarter (@OutlanderHQ) October 23, 2017

In fact, they loved it so much that they’ve already watched it more than once.

@Outlander_STARZ Omg, the 2nd time watching is better than the first! 😢 #PrintShop — Trina.leanne (@Austintl67Trina) October 23, 2017

Already seen 5 times. Wonderful episode. Sam and Cait were amazing #Printshop — Emma (@60l) October 23, 2017

While some were even inspired to recreate the scenes themselves…

Wee Jamie is loving his reunion with wee Claire! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/0T28PX7TSG — Susan Vaughan (@beachcrazy70) October 23, 2017

Everyone’s VERY excited about what’s going to happen next.

This episode of #Outlander was so good. I am so ready to watch the progression of this character and how @JohnBell brings #YoungIan to life! — lilmissfergus (@lilmissfergus) October 22, 2017

Oooooh @Outlander_STARZ episode A. Malcolm, U were worth the wait, u were definitely worth the wait. 🔥 🔥 @caitrionambalfe @SamHeughan thanks — Grisselle Halime (@GrisselleHalime) October 23, 2017

Advertisement

And to think, we only have to wait one week for episode seven.