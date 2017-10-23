James May has had a haircut and fans can’t quite cope with it
People think he now looks a LOT like his Grand Tour co-host, Jeremy Clarkson
Hope your eyes are wearing seatbelts because they’re in for a hell of a ride: The Grand Tour presenter James May, the man known as much for his frizzy locks as his floral shirts, has had a VERY drastic haircut.
May delivered the news of his transformation on Twitter, alongside a photo of his new look.
Haircut. Crikey. #BracedForAbuse pic.twitter.com/odunjOAWS4
— James May (@MrJamesMay) October 21, 2017
His tweet said he was prepared for abuse, and abuse cometh from fans…
— Mark Lovas (@hunocsi) October 21, 2017
Whar bet did you lose? 🤣
— Ariaan Bruinsma (@ariaanbruinsma) October 22, 2017
Is that your Dad?
— Finn McCool (@FinnMcCool66) October 22, 2017
— Shoziii (@AyeeShoziii) October 22, 2017
— Emma Spridgen (@thespridge) October 22, 2017
But the overriding emotion was sheer shock…
— womble69 (@idbutters) October 22, 2017
Who are you and what have you done with James May?
— amber.🎃 (@ambjadealice) October 22, 2017
— Jon fury (@Jon_Fury) October 22, 2017
And many were struck with similarities between May’s new look and other familiar faces…
— Michael Hempenstall (@Jacksflaps) October 22, 2017
— Jinesh P Bhaskaran (@jineshbhaskar) October 23, 2017
You look just like this random 1990s motoring journalist! pic.twitter.com/2JaA9L3ZRz
— Antti Kautonen (@julkinen) October 21, 2017
In particular, people were quick to draw comparisons with his Grand Tour co-host, Jeremy Clarkson…
Looks like a Clarkson cut.
— Matt Carter (@Carter0108) October 22, 2017
@JeremyClarkson @MrJamesMay #grandtour #whoshadanewhaircut #may #clarkson pic.twitter.com/ELVQ2zZllA
— JON white hart LANE (@JonOlias1981) October 22, 2017
You look like an older Clarkson
— Harrison Wirth (@harrison_wirth) October 21, 2017
Bloody hell James did you go in and ask for a clarkson ? 😂
— Pauly H (@Paulusdmc42) October 21, 2017
Although much of The Grand Tour series two has already been filmed, we’ll hopefully see May sporting his new haircut in the tent studio portions of the show (which are filmed over the next month).
The Grand Tour series 2 will be released on Amazon Prime Video later this year