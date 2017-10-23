James May has had a haircut and fans can’t quite cope with it

People think he now looks a LOT like his Grand Tour co-host, Jeremy Clarkson

Hope your eyes are wearing seatbelts because they’re in for a hell of a ride: The Grand Tour presenter James May, the man known as much for his frizzy locks as his floral shirts, has had a VERY drastic haircut.

May delivered the news of his transformation on Twitter, alongside a photo of his new look.

His tweet said he was prepared for abuse, and abuse cometh from fans…

Whar bet did you lose? 🤣 — Ariaan Bruinsma (@ariaanbruinsma) October 22, 2017

Is that your Dad? — Finn McCool (@FinnMcCool66) October 22, 2017

But the overriding emotion was sheer shock…

Who are you and what have you done with James May? — amber.🎃 (@ambjadealice) October 22, 2017

And many were struck with similarities between May’s new look and other familiar faces…

You look just like this random 1990s motoring journalist! pic.twitter.com/2JaA9L3ZRz — Antti Kautonen (@julkinen) October 21, 2017

In particular, people were quick to draw comparisons with his Grand Tour co-host, Jeremy Clarkson…

Looks like a Clarkson cut. — Matt Carter (@Carter0108) October 22, 2017

You look like an older Clarkson — Harrison Wirth (@harrison_wirth) October 21, 2017

Bloody hell James did you go in and ask for a clarkson ? 😂 — Pauly H (@Paulusdmc42) October 21, 2017

Although much of The Grand Tour series two has already been filmed, we’ll hopefully see May sporting his new haircut in the tent studio portions of the show (which are filmed over the next month).

The Grand Tour series 2 will be released on Amazon Prime Video later this year