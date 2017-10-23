Accessibility Links

James May has had a haircut and fans can’t quite cope with it

People think he now looks a LOT like his Grand Tour co-host, Jeremy Clarkson

The Grand Tour Mozambique - James May

Hope your eyes are wearing seatbelts because they’re in for a hell of a ride: The Grand Tour presenter James May, the man known as much for his frizzy locks as his floral shirts, has had a VERY drastic haircut.

May delivered the news of his transformation on Twitter, alongside a photo of his new look.

His tweet said he was prepared for abuse, and abuse cometh from fans…

But the overriding emotion was sheer shock…

And many were struck with similarities between May’s new look and other familiar faces…

In particular, people were quick to draw comparisons with his Grand Tour co-host, Jeremy Clarkson…

Although much of The Grand Tour series two has already been filmed, we’ll hopefully see May sporting his new haircut in the tent studio portions of the show (which are filmed over the next month).

The Grand Tour series 2 will be released on Amazon Prime Video later this year

Thomas Ling

Writer/researcher, RadioTimes.com

