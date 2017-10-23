Accessibility Links

Flight of the Conchords announce UK arena tour

The Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement music comedy duo are playing six dates across the country

(Getty, TL)

The distant future: the year 2018. Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement are touring the UK in a massive stadium tour as Flight of the Conchords, “New Zealand’s fourth most popular guitar-based digi-bongo acapella-rap-funk-comedy folk duo”.

And you can get tickets for this now. Well, almost: tickets for the tour go on sale Friday October 27 at 10am via Metropolis Music.

Dates and venues for the tour are as follows:

March 22 – Genting Arena, Birmingham

March 23 – Manchester Arena

March 26 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

March 27 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

March 29 – O2 Arena, London

April 1 – Echo Arena, Liverpool

On the small chance you’ve clicked on this page and don’t know who Flight of the Conchords are, here’s a quick history lesson: the musical comedy duo got their big break with their Flight of the Conchords radio series, which led to their hit HBO series – again called Flight of the Conchords – in 2007. They’ve released two albums, 2008’s self-titled record and 2009’s I Told You I Was Freaky.

Latest news

The X Factor Halloween Week 2016

Will The X Factor have Halloween Week this year? It’s looking unlikely…

Claire and Jamie Outlander Season 3 Episode 6 (Sony)

Outlander’s Claire and Jamie have FINALLY been reunited and fans are thrilled

Everything Flight of the Conchords

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

