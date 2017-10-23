EastEnders airs Jane Beale’s last scene – “I’ve loved every minute,” says Laurie Brett

"What I have known from the start is that with the soap gods watching us at all times, there is only so long before things go full circle"

EastEnders star Laurie Brett has confirmed to RadioTimes.com that tonight’s episode of the BBC1 soap marked the final appearance of her character Jane Beale.

Advertisement

“I’ve loved every minute of playing Jane. To return to EastEnders with such a huge storyline was an absolute gift,” the actress said tonight. “However, what I have known from the start is that with the soap gods watching us at all times, there is only so long before things go full circle.”

Brett returned to EastEnders in 2014 following a break of two years, with Jane later revealed to have covered up son Bobby’s actions on the night of Lucy Beale’s murder.

Her exit storyline saw Jane hounded out of the Square by Max Branning, who threatened the welfare of her family should she stay and expose his crimes.

Scenes just broadcast saw Jane leave a voicemail message for Stacey telling her not to trust Max, little realising that the phone was now in the possession of Bernadette Taylor.

Whether the warning will be heard by Stacey remains to be seen, but it doesn’t appear as though Jane will be returning to Walford any time soon.

Speaking about the difficulty in keeping her surprise exit under wraps, Brett added this evening: “It’s been hard keeping the secret but the storyline has been great to play out and I have loved every minute of it.”

Advertisement

You can watch our exclusive Week in Walford review below. And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.