10 X Factor fans who are absolutely horrified that young people don’t know who Mika is

The popstar that time (and people under the age of 16) forgot

Unsure who Mika is? There are plenty of people on Twitter who are very keen to fill you in.

Advertisement

The popstar joined Louis Walsh at the judges’ houses stage of the X Factor this past weekend – and his devoted fanbase leapt to his defence when there were reports that young people had absolutely no clue who he was.

My 10yo: “Mum, please can I have your phone, I’ll only be 30 seconds. I just need to google who this Mika guy is”. 😆 #xfactor — Lia Tangerine (@Lia_tangerine) October 22, 2017

"Who's Mika?"

My son speaks for everyone under 16. #XFactor — MönchenGlavbach ❄ (@Glavlar) October 21, 2017

The Lebanese-born singer/songwriter has seen a dip in popularity in recent years, but Mika devotees pointed confused fans to the year 2007, when his massive breakout album Life in Cartoon Motion – which featured the hits Grace Kelly and Happy Ending – hit number one in the UK, selling 10 million copies worldwide.

Of course, if you were under the age of 7 that year, you would be forgiven for letting that moment in pop pass you by.

Louis did the star no favours with a prolonged introduction that made it seem like his contestants were about to be joined by a star of Beyonce’s ilk. Check it out below.

Celebrate! The Boys will be hoping #JudgesHouses has a Happy Ending because Louis' Guest Judge is the fabulous @mikasounds! 🙌🏽 #XFactor pic.twitter.com/ecxhhGB3F7 — The X Factor (@TheXFactor) October 22, 2017

Enraged fans had some thoughts about all of this:

One pointed out that he has met the Queen:

Some pointed to his continued success overseas:

Just so you know Mika has made 4 albums and he's still VERY famous in all Europe #XFactor — Chiary 🍒 (@chiarauffa) October 22, 2017

Remember, it’s your fault if Mika hasn’t had a hit since 2007 (in UK, because in other countries he had it 2 days ago, just saying) #XFactor — sab;; Mika (@sabsounds) October 22, 2017

"Mika is not successful"Try having 2 seasons of your own show,being on Xfactor Italia&the voice France&having 4 albums+a new song. #Xfactor — Tania Varallo (@tania_varallo) October 22, 2017

Others were just plain angry:

THERES LEGIT TWEETS OF PEOPLE WHO DONT KNOW WHO MIKA IS… WHAT IS WRONG WITH THIS COUNTRY #XFactor — Samantha Cadd (@samantha_cadd) October 23, 2017

WHAT DO YOU MEAN PEOPLE DON'T KNOW WHO MIKA IS I AM APPALLED AND DEVASTATED #mika #XFactor — Papertiger Maddy (@PaperTigerMaddy) October 23, 2017

How do people not know who Mika is….. What is wrong with the world…. 😂😭😱 #Xfactor — Kayleigh! ❤️ (@kayleeiighB) October 22, 2017

IF I SEE ONE MORE DAMN TWEET ASKING WHO MIKA IS IM GONNA FLIP MIKA BABY THEY DONT DESERVE YOU NOTHING BUT RESPECT FOR MY PRESIDENT #XFactor pic.twitter.com/H14dCylPC3 — Ames (@amylizzycullen) October 22, 2017

And there was widespread praise of his performance as a judge on the show:

Mika has made more sense than Louis has in all his years on the #XFactor — seb rawlings (@sebapatel) October 22, 2017

#XFactor loving Mika as mentor. Make him a judge next year. #judgeshouses — Declan Naughton (@declantnaughton) October 22, 2017

Petition for Mika to replace Louis next year please. He definitely knows what he's talking about #xfactor #JudgesHouses — M A J I D (@Majid_K_1994) October 22, 2017

If the X Factor viewers had their way, Mika and Cheryl – who joined Simon Cowell in Nice – would be permanent judges on the show next year:

Great job @CherylOfficial , was amazing seeing you on the show again, love you lots. 😍👍 #XFactor #JudgesHouses xx — Siobhan #IDONTMIND (@slinehan1) October 22, 2017

Advertisement

X Factor airs Saturdays and Sundays on ITV