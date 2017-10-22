Accessibility Links

Who made it through to the The X Factor live shows?

Who made it through to the The X Factor live shows?

Nicole Scherzinger, Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne have revealed the three acts they're taking through to the live finals next week

Holly Tandy on The X Factor 2017

There were tears of joy and disappointment during The X Factor’s Judges’ Houses.

Favourite Grace Davies had her performance halted by Sharon Osbourne mid-song, and when she sang for the second time she struggled and could barely get her words out.

It was a similar situation for Nicole Scherzinger’s Overs, as Berget Lewis had a blackout and forgot the lyrics as she sang for her mentor and guest judge Stormzy.

Meanwhile both Deanna Mussington and Alisah Bonaobra were left devastated after Sharon broke the news they wouldn’t be going through to the live shows, and Nicole Scherzinger left the likes of Slavko and Talia Dean disappointed after not making it through.

Here is a full list of the confirmed acts who have made it through to The X Factor live shows 2017:

Girls – Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne and the Girls X Factor 2017

Holly TandyGrace Davies and Rai-Elle Williams

