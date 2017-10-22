Strictly viewers were mesmerised by Anton Du Beke’s pink ruffled sleeves

The professional dancer went all out in the wardrobe department for a seriously sassy samba with Ruth Langsford

Some of the celebrities may have pulled beautiful dances out of the bag on Strictly this weekend (here’s looking at you Joe, Mollie, Debbie, Gemma and Jonnie) but it was Anton Du Beke who stole the show – or rather his pink ruffled sleeves did.

The professional dancer went all out in the wardrobe department for his Samba with Ruth Langsford, ripping off his suit to reveal a delightful fuchsia ensemble.

The audience in the studio was instantly impressed and the viewers at home were utterly dazzled.

#StrictlyComeDancing2017 10 points for Anton's Shirt 👚 😂 😂 😂 — Chinneliya (@chinneliya) October 21, 2017

They just couldn’t take their eyes off him.

That outfit. I can't stop looking at Anton! #StrictlyComeDancing2017 — Nicolaaaaaahhhh! 👻 (@Nicolatalkstuff) October 21, 2017

Anton's outfit is my fave outfit of all time for @bbcstrictly pic.twitter.com/9RlS1E5tZo — Rachel Mallender (@ProducerRach) October 21, 2017

He really reminded them of another famously snake-hipped mover and shaker.

Anton’s samba shirt is giving me The Mask vibes.. #strictly pic.twitter.com/LaNCAonfw6 — Jess Hassall (@jesshassall) October 21, 2017

And one of the UK’s most famous comedy double acts…

But if there was one thing Anton seemed to remind absolutely EVERYBODY of, it was a famous pink-feathered bird.

Bella – Mummy, Anton looks like a Flamingo. Is that what's called Flamingo dancing? pic.twitter.com/PFROz743X7 — SCD Support Group (@scd_support) October 21, 2017

We don’t know about you, but if that’s what you call ‘Flamingo Dancing’ we’re totally sold.