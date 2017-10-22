Strictly fans REALLY missed Bruno Tonioli in last night’s episode

The Italian judge was absent for work commitments, and even a peerless impression from Craig Revel Horwood couldn’t fill his shoes.

Last night’s Strictly Come Dancing was full of great performances, from Mollie and AJ’s elegant Viennese waltz and Jonnie and Oti’s Quickstep to Anton and Ruth’s Strictly Ballroom-inspired samba.

Advertisement

But throughout the night, one of the most entertaining performers of all was sadly absent – judge Bruno Tonioli, missing his first show EVER (in fifteen years!) because of prior work commitments on the US series Dancing with the Stars, and leaving just three judges (Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Darcey Bussell) to mark the celebrity contestants while he was away.

Yes folks, there’ll be less of the Tonioli touch this week as Bruno is away! #Strictly pic.twitter.com/Ck4xmnB4yr — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 21, 2017

Bruno is not available tonight due to heavy work schedule, correct me if I’m wrong but this is his job, no??🤔 #StrictlyComeDancing2017 pic.twitter.com/Ua1bUNIL8S — Laura – StyleBuzz UK (@Laura_StyleBuzz) October 21, 2017

And it’s fair to see that he was sorely missed.

This is all wrong without Bruno. Shirley looks a bit lost without him 🙁 #Strictly — Emma Bullimore (@EmmaBullimore) October 21, 2017

It’s #Strictly time going to miss Bruno tonight though😕💃🏼🕺🏻❤️ — bethie-lauren❤️🚗 (@bongoboo16) October 21, 2017

A few dances in and I already miss Bruno tbh #strictly — Dyl🌟n (@HausofDylan95) October 21, 2017

I’ve missed the first two dances because I’m trying to find out where Bruno really is #StrictlyComeDancing2017 pic.twitter.com/1f4yxXo9DI — The Kate Crusader (@ergoKate) October 21, 2017

So the strictly judges are totally trying to fill, who knew Bruno took up so much time — Stephen (@onlyoneonthebus) October 21, 2017

Enjoying the sense of national scandal at Bruno Tonoili's busy work schedule permitting him from doing #strictly tonight. We shall overcome. — Rae Duke (@Raetheduke) October 21, 2017

And in our special RadioTimes.com poll thousands of voters overwhelmingly revealed that they preferred the series with Bruno at the judges’ table, with 85% of responders (at time of writing) saying they missed him from the panel and just 15% enjoying the unusual peace and quiet.

Still, we’ll have Bruno back for next Saturday’s Strictly (he’s not in tonight’s results show either), and in the meantime his spirit lives on through fellow judge Craig’s peerless impression last night.

Fab-u-lous, darling.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 tonight (Sunday 22nd October) at 7.15pm