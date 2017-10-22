Strictly Come Dancing week five: who is top of the leaderboard?

Keep up to date with who's topping the leaderboard in week 5

It’s week five in the Strictly ballroom and the pressure is on!

After the Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins became the third celebrity to leave the ballroom last week, it means there are now just 12 celebrities left in the competition.

Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez came top of the leaderboard last week with a whopping 39 points, but will they be able to stay there? We’ll be updating the leaderboard as the scores come in LIVE, so make sure to regularly check back to see who’s been impressing the judges.

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 leaderboard – week five

Scores are out of 30 as Bruno Tonioli is not sitting on the judging panel in week five

