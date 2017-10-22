Strictly Come Dancing 2017: everything you need to know about week five, from what’s happened in training to the dances

The competition is getting serious, with just 12 celebrities left hoping to make it through and avoid the dreaded dance off

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on TV?

Strictly’s fifth live show will air at 6.35pm on Saturday 21t October on BBC1. It will run for 1 hour and 45 minutes.

What time is the Strictly results show on Sunday?

It runs from 7.15pm–8pm on Sunday 22nd October on BBC1. Chizzy Akudolu, Rev Richard Coles and Charlotte Hawkins have already been eliminated – but who will be in this Sunday’s dance-off and who will be going home?

The musical guest this week will be The Script.

What are the celebrities dancing to in week five?

What were the Strictly scores last week?

It was a great week for Alexandra Burke who scored the first 10 of the series so far. In fact, she scored the first three 10s of the series so far! It was only Craig Revel Horwood’s 9 that stopped her jive to Proud Mary landing a perfect 40.

Gemma Atkinson and Aston Merrygold also landed high scores, although it was Simon Rimmer and Charlotte Hawkins who placed at the bottom of the leaderboard, with the latter eliminated along with partner Brendan Cole.

Here’s the leaderboard from last week’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Who will be leaving Strictly this weekend?

The safe money would be on the likes of Simon Rimmer, Brian Conley and Ruth Langsford, who have all struggled at points in the competition so far. But Strictly always throws us a curveball, and it was a shock when Davood Ghadami landed in the bottom two last week despite being eighth from the bottom when it came to the judges’ scores.

Either way, the two couples who find themselves with the least points when both the judges’ scores and viewers’ votes are combined will face the dance-off on Sunday night. Whoever the judges deem the weaker of the two performances will be sent home, with new Head Judge Shirley Ballas having the casting vote if the decision is tied.

How do I vote in Strictly Come Dancing?

What’s happened in training this week?

Susan Calman is hoping the GoT-themed Strictly week is just around the corner…

I love Game of Thrones. I'd love to do a dance tribute to it. Maybe at an appropriate time of year…… — Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) October 18, 2017

Meanwhile Simon Rimmer’s knees and ankles are taking the burn:

Charleston this week for @karen_hauer and me @bbcstrictly – frantic fast fun – knees and ankles feeling it — simonrimmer (@simonrim) October 17, 2017

Giovanni Pernice has basically ruined Debbie McGee with the Rumba…

That's what happens after a long day of RUMBA!! Are you ok @thedebbiemcgee ? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VVlyy1dui5 — Giovanni Pernice (@pernicegiovann1) October 17, 2017

And Gemma Atkinson is feeling a bit…

New routine and New steps got me like… @aljazskorjanec 😂🙈 A post shared by Gemma Atkinson (@glouiseatkinson) on Oct 16, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

