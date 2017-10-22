Accessibility Links

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 celebrity line-up: who’s starring in series 15 of BBC1’s dancing extravaganza?

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 celebrity line-up: who’s starring in series 15 of BBC1’s dancing extravaganza?

Find out more about all the contestants competing in Strictly 2017 with our full guide to all the dancers

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 is fast approaching, and now we know the celebrities who will be putting themselves to the test live on BBC1 every Saturday night.

The full Strictly 2017 contestant line-up is below, and don’t forget to keeeeeeeep checking our dedicated Strictly Come Dancing page for the latest news.

As for the rest of the show, presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will return alongside judges Darcey Bussell, Craig Revel-Horwood and Bruno Tonioli. But there will be a new face on the panel as Shirley Ballas replaces Len Goodman as Head Judge.

New pro dancers include Nadiya BychkovaDianne Buswell and Amy Dowden – find out more about all the Strictly 2017 professional dancers here.

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 full celebrity contestant line-up

Alexandra Burke

Jonnie Peacock

Debbie McGee

Chizzy Akudolu

Charlotte Hawkins

Brian Conley

Susan Calman

Aston Merrygold

Simon Rimmer

Joe McFadden

Rev Richard Coles

Gemma Atkinson

Ruth Langsford

Davood Ghadami

Mollie King

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 this autumn

Last updated Saturday 9th September 2017

