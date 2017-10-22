Accessibility Links

EastEnders: can Ian find a missing Jane? And where has she gone?

Will Ian be able to locate his wife following her worrying voicemail message?

Ian Beale look set to be thrown into panic on Monday’s EastEnders after he listens to missing wife Jane’s worrying voicemail message.

As we saw on Friday, a tearful Jane was forced out of Walford by machiavellian Max, who had made threats against her family.

But as her cab pulled away, Jane put in a frantic call to her husband, telling him to be on his guard as the Beales were bring watched.

The trouble is that Jane didn’t actually name Max, so Ian currently remains unaware that his own neighbour orchestrated the whole thing.

On our next visit to Albert Square, Kathy will be seen growing increasingly concerned for Ian as he desperately tries to find Jane. But will he report his fears to the authorities? And will Max get wind of Ian’s concern?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of EastEnders below

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

