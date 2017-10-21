The X Factor 2017 categories REVEALED – who has the Girls, Boys, Overs and Groups?
As the judges have been given their categories, we reveal who has been given which group for 2017
There’s always one question that both we and The X Factor judges are eager to know every year, and it’s who’s been given what category.
This year the categories are the same as ever: Girls, Boys, Groups and Overs. Judges Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger, Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh will each be handed their category before choosing six acts during the horror that is the Six Chair Challenge. Then these six will then be mentored at Judges’ Houses before they’re (again) whittled down ahead of the live shows.
Below, we will reveal which categories all four judges have as soon as they have been confirmed.
Simon Cowell
Category: Groups
Sharon Osbourne
Category: Girls
Nicole Scherzinger
Category: Overs
Louis Walsh
Category: Boys
The X Factor continues on Saturday and Sunday at 8pm on ITV