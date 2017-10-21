Accessibility Links

Why is Bruno Tonioli not on Strictly Come Dancing?

Where has the Strictly judge gone?

bruno tonioli bbc pics

Bruno Tonioli is missing Strictly Come Dancing’s live shows this weekend (Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd October) for the first time in 15 years. If the judging panel is feeling a little less flamboyant, there’s a reason.

Why is Bruno Tonioli not on Strictly?

Other work commitments (which are unknown at this time) mean that the judge is taking the weekend off Strictly.

A Strictly spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: “As was always the plan, Bruno Tonioli is not on the judging panel this weekend due to a very busy work schedule.”

Will Bruno be back next week?

Yes, Tonioli will be back in time for Halloween Week and is not scheduled to miss any more shows in the series.

Will there be a guest judge on this weekend’s Strictly?

The BBC has said that no one else will be added to the judges’ table, so contestants will be competing to impress the remaining trio: Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Darcey Bussell.

Strictly has had a mixed relationship with guest judges in the past, with ‘fifth’ judge Donny Osmond failing to impress in 2014. Now-permanent judge Darcey Bussell also served as a guest judge in 2009.

