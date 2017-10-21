Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Who should leave Strictly Come Dancing 2017 in week 5?

Who should leave Strictly Come Dancing 2017 in week 5?

The dance floor departures are coming thick and fast now - who'll be next to face the dreaded dance off?

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 dancers

Can you believe we’ve been enjoying the latest Strictly Come Dancing for more than a month now and this Saturday night marks the fifth week of dancefloor delights?

Advertisement

From Alexandra Burke’s passionate Paso Doble to her joyous Jive (which nabbed the first tens of the series from the judges and left her sobbing for her late mum), Kevin and Susan’s super sweet Quickstep to Aston and Jeanette’s sky high Salsa, we’ve been treated to some spectacular routines, but we’ve also had our fair share of dance “disaaaaaaasters”, darling.

Chizzy Akudolu, the Reverend Richard Coles and Charlotte Hawkins have already said goodbye but who will be following in their footsteps after this weekend’s routines?

As always, the decision is yours!

Advertisement

Cast your vote and have your say…

Tags

Sarah Doran

RadioTimes.com's Communities Editor is a Drama, Sci-Fi and Eurovision enthusiast

Latest news

Louis Walsh on The X Factor 2017

Louis Walsh had a painfully chaotic Six Chair Challenge as he chose his 6 Boys for Judges’ Houses

14414622-low_res-robot-wars-s3

A Donald Trump-style satirical robot is coming to Robot Wars

Everything Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 dancers
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

bruno tolioni bbc pics

Bruno Tonioli won’t be on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend – here’s why

Alexandra Burke Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing 2017: everything you need to know about week five, from what’s happened in training to the dances

Strictly judges 2017

Strictly Come Dancing week 5 song and dance list: Will Alexandra Burke score a perfect 40 for her Foxtrot?

89307

Jeremy Vine “looks like a giant spider” on Strictly dance floor says Darcey Bussell

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more