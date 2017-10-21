Who should leave Strictly Come Dancing 2017 in week 5?

The dance floor departures are coming thick and fast now - who'll be next to face the dreaded dance off?

Can you believe we’ve been enjoying the latest Strictly Come Dancing for more than a month now and this Saturday night marks the fifth week of dancefloor delights?

Advertisement

From Alexandra Burke’s passionate Paso Doble to her joyous Jive (which nabbed the first tens of the series from the judges and left her sobbing for her late mum), Kevin and Susan’s super sweet Quickstep to Aston and Jeanette’s sky high Salsa, we’ve been treated to some spectacular routines, but we’ve also had our fair share of dance “disaaaaaaasters”, darling.

Chizzy Akudolu, the Reverend Richard Coles and Charlotte Hawkins have already said goodbye but who will be following in their footsteps after this weekend’s routines?

As always, the decision is yours!

Advertisement

Cast your vote and have your say…