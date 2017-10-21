Accessibility Links

Who made it through to the The X Factor live shows?

Nicole Scherzinger has revealed the three acts she's taking through to the live finals next week

Slavko on The X Factor 2017

There were tears of joy and disappointment during The X Factor’s Judges’ Houses.

For Nicole Scherzinger’s Overs, Berget Lewis had a blackout and forgot the lyrics as she sang for her mentor and guest judge Stormzy, while the likes of Slavko and Talia Dean disappointed after not making it through.

Here is a full list of the confirmed acts who have made it through to The X Factor live shows 2017:

Overs – Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger with the Overs on The X Factor 2017

Matt Linnen, TracyLeanne Jefford and Kevin Davy White

