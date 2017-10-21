The X Factor reveals wild card twist – but who will make it to the live shows?

As the Overs and Girls were confirmed for the live shows, Dermot O'Leary announced we'll be having a wild card for 2017

The X Factor have confirmed the wild card will return this year.

As the first episode of Judges’ Houses drew to a close, host Dermot O’Leary announced that during Sunday evening’s programme we would be learning “details of this year’s wildcard vote”.

How many acts this will involve remains to be seen, but with past wild cards involving such prestigious alumni as Christopher Maloney, Stevi Ritchie and Wagner, the one rule about the wild card returnees is that there are no rules.

Here’s who we predict could be making a return:

Alisah Bonaobra

When Alisah Bonaobra burst into tears at Bootcamp and begged the judges for another chance after hearing a no, miraculously it worked and she got a pass through to the next round.

She then smashed it in front of the arena audience and sailed through to the Six Chair Challenge – where she was again told no and had a seat denied. Only to be brought back and told yes.

Essentially, no has never actually meant no when it comes to ditching Alisah from the competition. We really wouldn’t be surprised to see her return. Again.

It’s frankly a travesty that Slavko didn’t get through to the live shows. How did The X Factor allow this to happen?!

He’s (obviously) not the best singer – and we’re not even sure he’s the best dancer. But watching him perform is undeniably entertaining, and he certainly ticks so many X Factor finalist boxes. Namely the ones marked ‘Louis Walsh’s favourite’ and ‘novelty’.

Here’s hoping it’s not the end of the road for Slavko and his braid.

Deanna Mussington

Deanna had to take a moment to regain her composure after she was left in tears when she came to audition for Sharon Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne at Judges’ Houses.

Speaking about when Hurricane Irma hit her home in Anguilla, Deanna was visibly moved about what she’d been through, explaining that she was lucky to be alive.

After some advice from Kelly, she had a rest and came back with a stunning performance. But it wasn’t enough for Sharon to send her through. However she definitely deserves a spot in the live shows, and we think the public could well want to bring her back…

Jodie Woolcott

But that’s when Sam Black was sent home, and he was dramatically brought back and went straight to Judges’ Houses, completely skipping the horrendous Six Chair Challenge. Therefore we don’t reckon it’s inconceivable that Jodie could skip ahead, make it to the live shows and give us more gems like calling her fellow competitors her “backing dancers”…

