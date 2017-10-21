The 5 most memorable moments from Strictly Come Dancing week five

From Craig's cracking Bruno impression to Anton's amazing sleeves, here's your guide to week five's best bits

Week five in the Strictly ballroom got off to a quiet start with Bruno Tonioli absent for work reasons but it didn’t take long for the competition to heat up.

Bruno was brought right back to the heart of the action by his colleague, Craig, and some seriously brilliant routines had viewers shuffling on their sofas.

Here’s everything you might have missed or quite simply need to watch over and over again…

One word. Three syllables.

FAB-U-LOUS.

Mollie and AJ’s very elegant Viennese Waltz

The duo swirled around the floor and their waltz to Cilla Black’s Anyone Who Had A Heart had the audience on their feet.

The viewers were dazzled. The judges were dazzled. We were dazzled.

And Anton’s sleeves stole the whole show.

Joe and Katya’s intense Paso Doble

McFadden helped Katya nab her first ever 9 and 10 from the judges with a passionate Paso Doble.

And Jonnie and Oti’s outstanding Quickstep

Jonnie’s acting lessons really paid off as the pair flew around the floor. Shirley complimented him on the “spring” in his step, which Peacock playfully teased her about. “No pun intended” he laughed, pointing to his blade.

