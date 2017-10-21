Tearful viewers demand another series of Cold Feet

But will they get one?

Cold Feet’s seventh series came to an end last night, with the episode leaving fans tearful and desperate for more as Pete and Jen tied the knot and James Nesbitt’s Adam broke up with Tina.

Advertisement

And above all else, the call went up for ITV to make an eighth series of the comedy drama, which would be the third edition of the series in recent years after it originally ran from 1997 to 2003 (returning last year).

#ColdFeet #ColdFeetfinale You bring it back! You bring it back, RIGHT NOW! 😢😭😭😭😭 — Ruth E (@mrsanglais) October 20, 2017

#ColdFeet was just brilliant again.

New series please 🙏🏻 — Mags (@maggymaypole) October 20, 2017

I never thought I'd howl so much at the simple phrase "I've just shat myself" but tonight I'm in tears. Absolute tears.#ColdFeet — Shaun Hubbard (@crimson_crowbar) October 20, 2017

It takes a special script writer & cast to turn something riddled with fear, misery & heartbreak into such a joyous programme.#coldfeet pic.twitter.com/GPgODP8uv6 — Karl Cunliffe (@KDCunliffe) October 20, 2017

I hope #ColdFeet comes back for another series, a lot better than most on TV at the moment — Paul McInerney (@PaulMc2624) October 21, 2017

#ColdFeet thank you for fabulous TV. Please make another series and another and another… — Beth Wright (@BethPitsone) October 20, 2017

Great series of #ColdFeet, back to the early days was that series, superb. Another season please ITV — Simon Ashley (@SimonAshley86) October 20, 2017

Can’t believe it’s over Please tell me there’s more @_mikebullen Brilliant series best acting directing & writing more please #ColdFeet @itv — Gaby Roslin (@GabyRoslin) October 20, 2017

#ColdFeet is just awesome @ITV No brainer for another series. Best current programme on TV by far. — Liam Bosley (@Boz_1986) October 20, 2017

We're PRAYING for another series. Not ready to leave this lot yet ❤️ #ColdFeet pic.twitter.com/odQ2s0SaC3 — Cold Feet TV (@ColdFeetTV) October 20, 2017

And in a special RadioTimes.com poll our readers overwhelmingly agreed, with 96% of voters calling for another series and just 4% saying the series had had its day.

Sadly, for now the future of Cold Feet is a little uncertain, with no decision yet made by ITV about whether it’ll return for another run and ratings dipping in this year’s series after 2016’s triumphant return.

Advertisement

Still, we’re hopeful for the future – because even after 20 years, there’s still a lot of warm hearts for Cold Feet out there.