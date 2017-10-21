Accessibility Links

date 2017-10-21

Strictly viewers were mesmerised by Anton Du Beke's pink ruffled sleeves

Strictly viewers were mesmerised by Anton Du Beke’s pink ruffled sleeves

The professional dancer went all out in the wardrobe department for a seriously sassy samba with Ruth Langsford

Anton and Ruth Strictly Samba Week 5

Some of the celebrities may have pulled beautiful dances out of the bag on Strictly this weekend (here’s looking at you Joe, Mollie, Debbie, Gemma and Jonnie) but it was Anton Du Beke who stole the show – or rather his pink ruffled sleeves did.

The professional dancer went all out in the wardrobe department for his Samba with Ruth Langsford, ripping off his suit to reveal a delightful fuchsia ensemble.

The audience in the studio was instantly impressed and the viewers at home were utterly dazzled.

They just couldn’t take their eyes off him.

He really reminded them of another famously snake-hipped mover and shaker.

And one of the UK’s most famous comedy double acts…

But if there was one thing Anton seemed to remind absolutely EVERYBODY of, it was a famous pink-feathered bird.

We don’t know about you, but if that’s what you call ‘Flamingo Dancing’ we’re totally sold.

Sarah Doran

RadioTimes.com's Communities Editor is a Drama, Sci-Fi and Eurovision enthusiast

