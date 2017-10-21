Who is Strictly Come Dancing celebrity contestant Gemma Atkinson?

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 celebrities: Gemma Atkinson

Age: 32

Strictly Come Dancing code name: Athena – the goddess of wisdom, courage, inspiration, strategic warfare, strength, strategy, the arts, crafts, and skill. So basically, a bit of absolutely everything! This name was chosen for Gemma as she trains daily – like many of the heroes and warriors Athena was patron to.

Which Strictly professional has Gemma been paired with? Aljaž Škorjanec

Week 4

Score on the leaderboard: 35

Dance: Paso Doble to Viva la Vida by Coldplay

The judges’ verdict: “Gemma, you really are becoming a polished gem. You shine brighter and brighter every week,” said Bruno, who said that she had given him goosebumps. Craig wanted her to take command of the space when she was out of hold, but he did add that he “really and truly loved it”. Darcey thought it was a “gorgeous” performance and she couldn’t take her eyes off the dance. Shirley found it “powerful but sensual” and commented that “Strictly is a marathon – not a sprint” and that she thought Gemma was here for the long run.

Week 3

Score on the leaderboard: 31

Dance: Charleston to The Bare Necessities

The judges’ verdict: It was Gemma’s highest score of the series yet, although Craig was sad to see there was “no basic Charleston” during the routine. Apart from that he said it was “full of character and full of energy” and he thought it was brilliant. Darcey was pleased with Gemma’s stamina, although the character in her routine needs to stay throughout the whole performance. Shirley congratulated Aljaž on his routine and said that Gemma surprised her with the performance. And quite simply, Bruno loved it.

Week 2

Score on the leaderboard: 26

Dance: Waltz to Un Giorno Per Noi

The judges’ verdict: Gemma’s Waltz was an “improvement” on week one, according to Craig who also praised her rise and fall during the routine. “You were classy, elegant – you had such control,” added Darcey, who also heaped praise on her rise and fall and said that her hard work had paid off. Shirley agreed that she had come on leaps and bounds from week one and was “very impressed” with her performance. “What was extremely impressive when that music changed from really very slow and it picked up the pace, you stayed with the pace.”

Week 1

Score on the leaderboard: 20

Dance: Cha Cha to There’s Nothing Holding Me Back by Shawn Mendes

The judges’ verdict: Shirley thought that Gemma brought her “cheeky Cha Cha Cha”, but that she would like the former Emmerdale star to stand on a “good, solid straight leg” in future performances. Bruno compared Gemma to a catwalk queen at fashion week but that she needed to be careful of her foot placement. Craig described it as “all a bit blocky and square” and pulled Gemma up on the placement of her free arm, while Darcey gave Gemma a massive congratulations for being the first celebrity to come out onto the dance floor and perform.

Radio Times spoke exclusively to Gemma Atkinson:

Why are you doing Strictly?

“My mum! But it took me a while. Then I saw a line in Oprah Winfrey’s book: “If you can sit it out or dance, I hope you choose to dance.””

Are you competitive?

“Not really, but I’d love to get to Blackpool — it’s my birthday that weekend and I had so many amazing childhood holidays there.”

Hear more from Gemma and Aljaž in our exclusive interview below:

What is Gemma Atkinson famous for?

Soap fans will instantly recognise Gemma as she played Carly Hope in Emmerdale and also Lisa Hunter on Hollyoaks and Tamzin Bayle in Casualty.

Borin in 1984, Manchester-born Gemma first found fame in the early 00s as Lisa in Hollyoaks – a character she also played in spin-offs Hollyoaks: After Hours, Let Loose and In the City.

After five years in the soap, she left and went into the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! jungle, as well as participating in the much-missed Soapstar Superstar – the Pop Idol-esque reality show where soap actors would perform for a panel including Cilla Black and Michael Ball as they tried to win viewer votes.

ITV really need to bring that show back.

After finishing fifth in series two, Gemma starred in a few forgotten films before landing the role of Tamzin in Casualty in 2011.

However it’s for Emmerdale that Gemma is best known for. She played the role of Carly for two years and appeared in nearly 250 episodes of the soap until she left earlier this year.

At the time, she said: “Like Carly if I get too comfortable I have to go and start something else and take a leap of faith before I get stuck. This job is amazing but I’m wary of just becoming part of the furniture.

“I’ll miss all the friends I’ve made, particularly Mark Charnock who plays Marlon. But I’m staying in the Emmerdale charity band Main Street so I’ll still be seeing my mates when we get together for gigs.

“So it’s the end for the moment but not forever, I’m 100% sure Carly will return as she has unfinished business in the village, it’s just a case of figuring out when and why – and who she can mess up when she gets back!”

Does Gemma have any dance experience?

Speaking about her previous dance experience on BBC Breakfast as she was unveiled, Gemma said she “did disco dancing from age 9 to 10”, but that it was basically just doing cartwheels across the floor.

“As far as any dance training goes, I haven’t had any,” she said, adding that “after a few drinks, I think I’m Britney Spears, but I’m absolutely not at all.”

She also revealed that she wants to be paired up with a professional who is “tall and strong” as at 5′ 9″ she’ll need a taller chap to spin her around the dance floor… as long as they don’t drop her. “That’s my only fear, being dropped!” she said.

Last updated 22nd September 2017