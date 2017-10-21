Home and Away: Beth collapses – can Mason save her life?

There won’t be a dry eye in the house next week when Home and Away airs a tragic twist in the doomed romance between Mason Morgan and Beth Ellis.

As the couple grow closer and decide they want to take their relationship to the next level, despite Beth’s protective family’s disapproval due to her potentially fatal heart condition, the poorly girl collapses on the pier leaving frantic Mason screaming for help.

Big brother Justin and Scarlett Snow hear his cries and rush to the scene, as Mason desperately administers CPR to revive Ms Ellis, who he met while recovering in hospital from injuries sustained in a car crash.

With the clock ticking, Beth is rushed to hospital where Mason reluctantly lets the doctors take over her care. When Beth’s worried parents arrive they predictably lay into Mason – before learning the caring Morgan lad’s actions on the pier saved their daughter’s life…

Despite this, Beth’s stubborn dad Alan refuses to let Mason see Beth at her bedside, until she finally regains consciousness and requests her boyfriend’s presence, defiantly telling her parents he is part of her life now…

Mason is there with the rest of the family when Dr Tori delivers the latest on Beth’s health – her heart is failing rapidly and if she doesn’t have a transplant soon she will die. Distraught Beth tearfully tells Mason he can walk away now if he’s finding this too much to cope with.

But smitten Mason is in this for the long haul, and tells Beth he’s not going anywhere. Whatever the future holds, he assures her they’ll face it together… Will Beth manage to find a donor before her heart gives out? Is there any chance of a happy ending for her and Mason?

Home and Away airs these scenes on Monday 30 October on Channel 5 at 1.15pm and 6pm.