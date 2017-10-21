Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Home and Away: Beth collapses – can Mason save her life?

Home and Away: Beth collapses – can Mason save her life?

Is it all over for Summer Bay's tragic couple?

C5 JH

There won’t be a dry eye in the house next week when Home and Away airs a tragic twist in the doomed romance between Mason Morgan and Beth Ellis.

Advertisement

As the couple grow closer and decide they want to take their relationship to the next level, despite Beth’s protective family’s disapproval due to her potentially fatal heart condition, the poorly girl collapses on the pier leaving frantic Mason screaming for help.

C5 JH

Big brother Justin and Scarlett Snow hear his cries and rush to the scene, as Mason desperately administers CPR to revive Ms Ellis, who he met while recovering in hospital from injuries sustained in a car crash.

With the clock ticking, Beth is rushed to hospital where Mason reluctantly lets the doctors take over her care. When Beth’s worried parents arrive they predictably lay into Mason – before learning the caring Morgan lad’s actions on the pier saved their daughter’s life…

C5 JH

Despite this, Beth’s stubborn dad Alan refuses to let Mason see Beth at her bedside, until she finally regains consciousness and requests her boyfriend’s presence, defiantly telling her parents he is part of her life now…

Mason is there with the rest of the family when Dr Tori delivers the latest on Beth’s health – her heart is failing rapidly and if she doesn’t have a transplant soon she will die. Distraught Beth tearfully tells Mason he can walk away now if he’s finding this too much to cope with.

But smitten Mason is in this for the long haul, and tells Beth he’s not going anywhere. Whatever the future holds, he assures her they’ll face it together… Will Beth manage to find a donor before her heart gives out? Is there any chance of a happy ending for her and Mason?

Advertisement

Home and Away airs these scenes on Monday 30 October on Channel 5 at 1.15pm and 6pm.

Tags

Johnathon Hughes

Latest news

CORRIEsdasadasdasdasd 9286 FRI 27TH OCT 2030 PREVIEW CLIP

Coronation Street fury: Nicola calls Phelan a rapist – see the full scene

Screen Shot asdasdjasojdasojdasoijd2017-10-20 at 11.09.28

Coronation Street: Phelan attacks Vinny – watch the full scene

Everything Home and Away

C5 JH
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

142513.a6791026-e348-494a-9b21-4fa42a05d3bb

Home and Away: Brody goes on the run after drug-induced meltdown

140288.c2605138-0f19-4faa-b9d2-6eab92b029d9

Home and Away: Patrick reveals tragic secret from his past

142525.0cda00cc-b887-4576-80bf-c7a211b23585

Home and Away: Tori dumped as Nate leaves Summer Bay

140293.7bc3d47d-fc66-47ad-9bae-c125f234f8b8

Home and Away: drug addict Brody attacked after crime spree

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more