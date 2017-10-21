Craig Revel Horwood shocked viewers with a flawless Bruno Tonioli impression on Strictly Come Dancing﻿

Bruno Tonioli may be missing from the Strictly Come Dancing panel due to his workload tonight but he’s there in spirit thanks to Craig Revel Horwood.

The famously reserved judge decided to channel Tonioli when telling Giovanni Pernice just how much he’d loved the Rumbe her choreographed for Debbie McGee, imitating the Italian judge’s voice and mannerisms perfectly.

You have to see it to believe it – it’s a TEN from us.

We’re guessing Horwood won’t be keeping the act up in the coming weeks but we can’t say we’d be disappointed if he did. We personally thought the whole thing – the fake fall from the chair included – was FAB-U-LOUS, DAAAAAARLING.

And so did the viewers at home, who were absolutely loving his antics.

Craig impersonating Bruno was a thing of beauty #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing2017 — Lesley Spenser (@LesleySpenser) October 21, 2017

Craig channelling Bruno on Strictly killed me 😂😂 — GemmaCairns! (@GemmaaaCairns) October 21, 2017

Craig's Bruno impression was fantastic. I thought he's come back for a second. #Strictly #SCD #StrictlyComeDancing2017 — Deebee Daydreamer (@DeebeeInTheSky) October 21, 2017

In fact, they went as far as to say it was his finest hour on the show.