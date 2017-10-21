Coronation Street fury: Nicola calls Phelan a rapist – see the full scene

Pat Phelan’s true colours look set to be revealed to daughter Nicola in next week’s Coronation Street – and it’s not a pretty picture.

You can get a first look at a scene from Friday’s scene that sees Phelan desperately trying to convince Nicola that he didn’t rape either her mother or Anna Windass.

But – having done her research on her dad’s past – Nicola lashes out and tells him to stay away from her.

Telling her how much he loves her, Phelan swears he’s telling the truth. But Nicola leaves, asserting that he’ll never see her again or meet his grandchild.

A furious Phelan is left devastated – but will he now go to extreme lengths to make sure that he regains control of the situation?

You can watch the scene from Friday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Coronation Street

