Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
What time is The X Factor on TV tonight?

What time is The X Factor on TV tonight?

Everything you need to know about this weekend's episodes of ITV’s singing competition with Simon Cowell

The X Factor series 14

It’s time! To face! The music! Again! Yes, The X Factor 2017 is back, and this weekend sees the return of Judges’ Houses.

Advertisement

Last weekend, all of the judges chose the six they wanted to take through to this penultimate stage before the live shows. Sharon Osbourne chose the Girls that she wanted to take to her Judges’ Houses, these six Groups were selected by Simon Cowell, the Boys that Louis Walsh decided on are all here and these are the Overs that made the cut for Nicole Scherzinger’s Overs.

Here’s everything you need to know about the show this weekend…

What time is The X Factor on TV?

The 2017 series continues with Judges’ Houses on Saturday 21st October at 8.20pm and Sunday 22nd October at 7pm on ITV.

THE_X_FACTOR_SR14_JUDGES_HOUSES_16

Here’s everything you need to know about Judges’ Houses for 2017

Who are The X Factor 2017 judges?

For the first time since 2010, the show has kept the same line-up as the previous year. That means Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh, Nicole Scherzinger and Sharon Osborne are all returning to the panel.

However, Alesha Dixon also appeared in several episodes filling in for Sharon and Nicole.

THE_X_FACTOR_SR14_02 (1)

Who’s hosting?

This year will mark Dermot O’Leary’s 10th time hosting the contest, but his role will be slightly reduced as this series contains five fewer live shows than last year.

Advertisement

What’s changed this year?

Aside from the reduction in live shows, The X Factor will be scrapping the much-mocked jukebox – you know, the one that was definitely-completely-don’t-suggest-otherwise random in its theme selections.

Tags

Radio Times staff

Latest UK TV and radio programme listings, what's on TV tonight, TV and entertainment news from Radio Times.

Latest news

(ITV, BBC, TL)

Why senseless drama finales could be VERY bad for broadcasters

Ent 1 (publicity still from production) BD

Armando Iannucci: The Russians who have seen The Death of Stalin love it

Everything The X Factor

(ITV, TL)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

140098.45d6b806-d933-4dc3-bf85-f05f0873ef82

Apple releases first original TV series Planet of the Apps

The X Factor Montage

The X Factor 2017: all the auditions you need to see this Saturday night

varddddy

Jamie Vardy’s next goal? Finding a player to follow in his footsteps

Mollie King and AJ Prichard on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing reveals songs and dances for first live show of 2017 – and they’re brilliantly appropriate

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more