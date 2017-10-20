What time is The X Factor on TV tonight?

Everything you need to know about this weekend's episodes of ITV’s singing competition with Simon Cowell

It’s time! To face! The music! Again! Yes, The X Factor 2017 is back, and this weekend sees the return of Judges’ Houses.

Last weekend, all of the judges chose the six they wanted to take through to this penultimate stage before the live shows. Sharon Osbourne chose the Girls that she wanted to take to her Judges’ Houses, these six Groups were selected by Simon Cowell, the Boys that Louis Walsh decided on are all here and these are the Overs that made the cut for Nicole Scherzinger’s Overs.

Here’s everything you need to know about the show this weekend…

What time is The X Factor on TV?

The 2017 series continues with Judges’ Houses on Saturday 21st October at 8.20pm and Sunday 22nd October at 7pm on ITV.

Who are The X Factor 2017 judges?

For the first time since 2010, the show has kept the same line-up as the previous year. That means Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh, Nicole Scherzinger and Sharon Osborne are all returning to the panel.

However, Alesha Dixon also appeared in several episodes filling in for Sharon and Nicole.

Who’s hosting?

This year will mark Dermot O’Leary’s 10th time hosting the contest, but his role will be slightly reduced as this series contains five fewer live shows than last year.

What’s changed this year?

Aside from the reduction in live shows, The X Factor will be scrapping the much-mocked jukebox – you know, the one that was definitely-completely-don’t-suggest-otherwise random in its theme selections.