What time is Cold Feet on TV?

Everything you need to know about the seventh series of the ITV comedy-drama

What time is it on TV?

Cold Feet concludes on Friday 20th October at 9pm on ITV.

What are the gang up to in this series?

Adam and his landlady have been happily loved up for the past ten months and he is keen to move the relationship further.

Karen, meanwhile, is enjoying professional success, but is struggling to juggle work with keeping an eye on her teenage twins.

Pete has managed to overcome his depression – but his marriage with Jenny is anything but perfect.

And then there’s David who, after his fall from grace, is now selling life insurance to unsuspecting pensioners and trying to get both his professional and love life back on track.

Who’s in the cast?

The usual suspects are all back – plus Siobhan Finneran who you might recognise from Happy Valley, Downtown Abbey and, more recently, The Loch.