Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Susan Calman reveals knee injury ahead of Strictly live show

Susan Calman reveals knee injury ahead of Strictly live show

The comedian, who’s set to dance the cha cha cha this weekend, said: “Nothing is going to stop me dancing on Strictly on Saturday. Literally nothing”

Susan Calman on Strictly Come Dancing

Fate has not been on Susan Calman’s side this week.

Advertisement

First, her Strictly Come Dancing partner Kevin Clifton’s flight was cancelled due to storm Ophelia, meaning their training time was at risk of being cut short.

And on last night’s Strictly spin-off It Takes Two, the comedian revealed that she has a knee injury. “My ligaments in my knee are a bit of an issue,” she told Zoe Ball.

“So I’m going to go back to the hotel and sit like Joe [McFadden] – not with Joe, that would be wrong – in an ice bath.

“I’ll be okay, because nothing is going to stop me dancing on Strictly on Saturday. Literally nothing.”

Advertisement

Calman and Clifton will be doing the Cha Cha Cha to Little Mix’s Shout Out To My Ex on Saturday… if everything goes smoothly between now and then.

Tags

Ellie Harrison

Writer/researcher, RadioTimes.com

Latest news

Rai-Elle Williams X Factor 2017 (ITV Pictures, JG)

Who is Rai-Elle Williams? Meet the CBBC Got What it Takes singer now aiming for X Factor stardom

Holly Tandy X Factor 2017 (ITV Pictures, JG)

Who is Holly Tandy? Meet the youngest contestant on The X Factor 2017

Everything Strictly Come Dancing

Susan Calman on Strictly Come Dancing
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Susanaerys

Susan Calman channels Daenerys Targaryen as she prepares for upcoming Strictly dance

Alexandra Burke Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing 2017: everything you need to know about week five, from what’s happened in training to the dances

Strictly judges 2017

Strictly Come Dancing week 5 song and dance list: Will Alexandra Burke score a perfect 40 for her Foxtrot?

Strictly jo clifton

Joanne Clifton: Charlotte Hawkins was the right celebrity to leave Strictly this week – and Gemma Atkinson is becoming the dark horse

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more