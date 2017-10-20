Susan Calman reveals knee injury ahead of Strictly live show

The comedian, who’s set to dance the cha cha cha this weekend, said: “Nothing is going to stop me dancing on Strictly on Saturday. Literally nothing”

Fate has not been on Susan Calman’s side this week.

First, her Strictly Come Dancing partner Kevin Clifton’s flight was cancelled due to storm Ophelia, meaning their training time was at risk of being cut short.

And on last night’s Strictly spin-off It Takes Two, the comedian revealed that she has a knee injury. “My ligaments in my knee are a bit of an issue,” she told Zoe Ball.

“So I’m going to go back to the hotel and sit like Joe [McFadden] – not with Joe, that would be wrong – in an ice bath.

“I’ll be okay, because nothing is going to stop me dancing on Strictly on Saturday. Literally nothing.”

Might be nice to have a week without injuries. Not this week. Ligaments in my knee are all upset. Strapped up and still dancing. Ouch. — Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) October 19, 2017

Despite injuries and nerves I'm loving Strictly. It's not about winning a competition, it's about how fabulous you are when you take part. pic.twitter.com/iuIg4NUsxE — Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) October 19, 2017

Calman and Clifton will be doing the Cha Cha Cha to Little Mix’s Shout Out To My Ex on Saturday… if everything goes smoothly between now and then.