Who are Sean and Conor Price? Meet The X Factor 2017’s guitar and rap busking brothers

The X Factor 2017 acts: Sean and Conor Price

Age: 17 (Sean), 15 (Conor)

From: Blessington, Ireland

Bio: Although from a small Irish village, the student brothers often head to Grafton Street in Dublin, known for its busking. It’s there the duo perform a mix of covers and original songs.

What did Sean and Conor Price sing at their first audition?

The busking brothers blew away the judges with their modern rendition of Bob Dylan’s All Along The Watchtower, complete with a funky rap.

After a huge applause, Simon told the duo: “This is probably one of the best auditions we’ve had. I’m going to say something to you guys – I don’t want to change a single thing from what I saw and heard today.”

He added: “Every so often I sit in these auditions and think… thank God we found people like you.”

Fellow judge Nicole Scherzinger also said the audition gave her “goosebumps on my goosebumps”.

How did Sean and Conor Price get through to Judges Houses?

The boys have described Boot Camp as the toughest part of the process so far and it’s easy to see why.

The judges were left unimpressed by Sean and Conor’s spin on Beggin’ by Madcon – judge Simon Cowell said, “This is my least favourite performance of yours.” However, the two then redeemed themselves with a rap-packed cover of Ed Sheeran’s Sing.

But the Six Chair Challenge wasn’t any easier for the pair: Simon stopped their performance of original song Something In The Way halfway through – “I’m going to be honest: after that I’m not sure I’m going to give you a chair.” The boys tried again with an original song called Time and earned a standing ovation and a ticket through to Judges Houses.

