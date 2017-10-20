Who are Rak-Su? Meet The X Factor 2017 group who are killing it with their original songs
The boys from Watford impressed Simon Cowell with their original song, I'm Feeling You
The X Factor 2017 acts: Rak-Su
Twitter:@RakSuMusic
Names: Ashley (Rapper, Songwriter, Poet) Jamaal (Singer, Songwriter) Myles (Rapper, Producer) Mustafa (DJ, Dancer, Beatboxer)
Ages: 25-26
From: Watford
Bio: These four men are a group of childhood friends who grew up in Watford near London. Once they got a little older they started taking music a little more seriously and a year ago they finally formed Rak-Su.
Their band’s sound is is described on their website as “eclectic”, ranging from “future R&B to Hip-Hop & Grime, through to Spoken Word and all the in between”.
And the name Rak-Su? That comes from the phrase “tracks vs suits” – ie the conundrum of whether to make music or pursue an “adult” career.
Rak-Su have been on BBC radio and were supported and mentored by Kade on the BBC Asian Network.
What did Rak-Su sing at their audition?
They started off singing Justin Timberlake’s Señorita and honestly it was pretty good, but Simon Cowell was not impressed and stopped them mid-performance. “That’s not working for me,” he said. “Can I hear a different song?”
Of course he could, so the boys performed their original track I’m Feeling You. They actually have a lyric video for it already, and the judges were soon bopping along.
How did Rak-Su get through to Judges Houses?
Boot Camp was tough for the boys because they had to do a cover: 24k Magic. But they were back on form when they had a chance to do another original song, Knock Knock.
The boys sailed through the Six Chair Challenge. Having impressed Simon with their original songs before, they went down that path again – with their track Change Your Mind.
Simon didn’t really need his mind changing, and gave them a seat.
