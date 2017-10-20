Mel and Sue to reunite with Mary Berry for a one-off Christmas special on the BBC

It will be the first time the trio have worked together since leaving Bake Off last year

Mary Berry, Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins are reuniting for a one-off Christmas special – marking the first time the trio have worked together since they departed the Bake Off last year.

Surprise Party on BBC1 will see the trio bringing some festive cheer to an area that has experienced tough times.

Mary, Mel and Sue will pay a surprise visit to a community centre in South Wales, which has become a lifeline for young children and pensioners after the closure of their local school and post office.

The volunteers at the centre will get the “shock of their lives” when the former Bake Off trio turn up to throw “the most magnificent Christmas party the town has ever seen”.

Mary, with local helpers as her sous chefs, will cook a traditional Christmas dinner, while Mel and Sue will stage “a magical back drop to the party” and give the community centre a refurb.

BBC1 has pegged the show as a chance to celebrate those who go out of their way to help their neighbours.

Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content, said: “What a lovely chance for BBC1 to help bring a community together and give something back to some incredible volunteers this Christmas, especially when the surprise party is organised by Mary, Mel and Sue!”

Surprise Party will be a one-off and is set to air this Christmas.